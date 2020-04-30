Centara Hotels & Resorts Launches “Help the Heroes” Campaign

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has launched “Help the Heroes,” a campaign aimed at supporting those in need during COVID-19, with donations going to the Chaipattana COVID-19 Aid Fund (and other pandemics) and Thai Red Cross Society .

‘Help the Heroes’ is an initiative designed to directly benefit health workers and vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19. When a consumer buys a Centara cash voucher for a future escape, Centara will add a further 50% value to the purchase. Half will go to the buyer, with the value of the voucher being increased by 25% to help them get more out of their next adventure, when it is safe to travel again. And the other half will be made as a donation to those in need, with the customer able to choose which of the two charities Centara donates to.

Both selected charities support the fight against COVID-19. The Chaipattana COVID-19 Aid Fund (and other pandemics) provides support for under-resourced hospitals with items such as personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies. The Red Cross Society provides medical supplies to hospitals and masks to the most vulnerable people.

To help Thailand’s heroes, people can visit the company’s website and buy Centara cash vouchers. Valid from now until 31 October 2021 and with a value starting at THB1,000, the vouchers can be redeemed for hotel stays or spending in the hotel whilst staying at any Centara Hotels & Resorts’ properties in Thailand and overseas.

“We are enormously grateful for the fantastic and selfless work being carried out by medical workers in the fight against COVID-19 and we are very serious about supporting the global efforts to beat the disease. That’s why we created this initiative and we are very happy to be contributing to both honourable charities. We also understand the current strain on families and communities who are unable to leave their homes or provinces, or see friends and loved ones, so we hope by providing a little extra to customers too, it can give them something to look forward to when it is safe to travel again”, said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

‘Help the Heroes’ is part of Centara’s ongoing efforts during COVID-19. The company is also providing complimentary hotel accommodation and meals to healthcare workers while flagship property, Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok, has hosted doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff from the Police Hospital since 1st April 2020. The company is also poised to launch a social media campaign to thank the healthcare heroes from Thailand and around the world.

Centara Hotels & Resorts supports social distancing and the Thai government and global initiatives to stay at home. The company also recently introduced a high-quality delivery service to take food to people’s homes during the crisis.

The group has implemented the following safety measures in the hotels that remain open: social distancing arrangements, installation of additional hand washing hand sanitising stations in public areas of hotels and resorts and in common areas frequented by guests and employees; expanded employee training in transmission prevention, which incorporates guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO); notices in public areas to inform guests about the situation and protective measures they can take; frequent periodic sanitizing of common areas within each property, including food preparation areas, restaurants that remain open and common guest areas; and providing updates to guests on the situation as needed. In addition, thermal scanners check the temperature of guests and visitors; those with high fever or other symptoms may undergo additional screening. When checking in, all hotel guests are also asked to fill out a questionnaire inquiring about their prior trips.

For more information on “Help the Heroes” campaign, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/help-the-heroes

