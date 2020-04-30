Russian Prime Minister diagnosed with COVID-19

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The news was announced on Thursday evening, during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive,” the Prime Minister said. “In light of this and in accordance with Rospotrebnadzor (Russia’s consumer watchdog) requirements, I should self-isolate and follow doctors’ orders.”

Mishustin explained, “it is necessary to safeguard colleagues.”

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will step in as interim head of government during Mishustin’s recovery.

Mishustin also addressed the nation, urging them to stay home to curb the spread of the virus. “In the current conditions, I would like to once more address all the citizens of our country to ask them to treat the coronavirus infection and its spread with utmost seriousness,” he noted. “I am certain that we can together defeat this infection and return to normal life.”

“I ask you to remember that the date when our country can return to full-fledged life depends on the discipline and willpower of every one of us. Look after yourself and your loved ones!” the prime minister concluded.

There have been 106,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Russia so far, with 1,073 fatalities. The country has introduced strict lockdown measures to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease. Earlier this week, President Putin said that the restrictions will be extended at least until May 11.

