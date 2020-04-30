Lufthansa Group airlines extend repatriation flight schedule until 31 May

Due to continuing national and international travel restrictions, Lufthansa‘s repatriation flight schedule will preliminary be extended until 31 May. Some connections will also be included in this timetable. Lufthansa is thus guaranteeing an important minimum level of air traffic connections and contributing to the provision of basic services.

As of 18 May, Lufthansa will be operating flights from Frankfurt to Athens (Greece), Porto (Portugal) and Gothenburg (Sweden) in its reduced repatriation flight schedule. The airline’s domestic flights from Munich will be doubled.

Lufthansa is thus offering a total of 15 weekly long-haul connections: three times a week each from Frankfurt to Newark and Chicago (both USA), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tokyo (Japan). In addition, Lufthansa is now offering 330 weekly flights from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich to the most important cities in Germany and Europe instead of the previous 280.

Originally, the already greatly reduced flight schedule was valid until 17 May. As of today, the additional cancellations will be implemented successively and passengers will be informed of the changes.

SWISS, too, will continue to offer three weekly long-haul flights a week to Newark (USA) from Zurich and Geneva, in addition to a substantially minimized timetable for short- and medium-haul services to selected European cities.

Eurowings will continue to provide basic services at Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne airports with a skeleton program, offering domestic flights within Germany and connections to selected European destinations.

Austrian Airlines has to extend the suspension of its regular scheduled flight operations once again – by a further two weeks from 18 May 2020 to 31 May.

In addition, Brussels Airlines is extending the temporary suspension of its flights further until 31 May.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled or who have been unable to take their flight can keep their ticket and re-book for a new travel date – by 30 April 2021 at the latest – and, if necessary, a new destination by 31 August 2020. If they start their journey before 31 December 2020, they will receive an additional reduction of 50 EUR for re-booking. This can be obtained in the form of a flight voucher online via the airlines’ websites.

#rebuildingtravel