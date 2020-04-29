Puerto Rico: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

As most of us enter another week of shelter-in-place mandates, Discover Puerto Rico is the first destination to entertain and educate would-be tourists by transporting them through Google Earth on live guided tours throughout the Island. Jorge Montalvo from Patria Tours will be hosting a series of three live guided tours utilizing Google Earth, during National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3-9). Participants will feel like they are actually in Puerto Rico, seeing the Island’s natural wonders, off the beaten path experiences, and cultural offerings, with the ability to interact and ask questions along the way.

Discover Puerto Rico is the first destination to offer live guided tours via Google Earth, transporting at-home wanderlusters to iconic locations on the Island such as Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Toro Verde in Orocovis and Domes Beach in Rincón (pictured left to right), during National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3-9). Credit: DiscoverPuertoRico.com

“With nearly 73 percent of Americans saying they miss travel, we want to continue offering travelers ways to vacation virtually,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “Through these and other activations we’ve been offering, we’ve not only been able to keep Puerto Rico top of mind, reminding travelers of everything that will be waiting for them when the time is right to travel again, but it’s also given us the opportunity to highlight valued members of the local tourism industry,” he added.

To join the free live guided tours, lasting approximately 30 minutes each, at-home wanderlusters should tune in to Discover Puerto Rico’s Facebook page .

Tuesday, May 5, starting at 5:00PM EST: “Discover the natural wonders of Puerto Rico” like El Yunque (the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest Service), bioluminescent bays in Vieques (Puerto Rico has three of the world’s five), Playa Negra (famous “black sand beach,”) Cueva Ventana (a historical cave with an iconic window-like opening that looks out over the lush surroundings), and much more.

like El Yunque (the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest Service), bioluminescent bays in Vieques (Puerto Rico has three of the world’s five), Playa Negra (famous “black sand beach,”) Cueva Ventana (a historical cave with an iconic window-like opening that looks out over the lush surroundings), and much more. Friday, May 8, starting at 5:00PM EST: “Off the beaten path in Puerto Rico,” offering an overview of Ponce (the second largest city in Puerto Rico), Rincón (where major surfing competitions take place), Culebra and Flamenco Beach (rated as one of the best beaches in the world), Gilligan’s Island (a mysterious mangrove Island where travelers can find shallow crystal water that’s ideal for snorkeling), and much more.

offering an overview of Ponce (the second largest city in Puerto Rico), Rincón (where major surfing competitions take place), Culebra and Flamenco Beach (rated as one of the best beaches in the world), Gilligan’s Island (a mysterious mangrove Island where travelers can find shallow crystal water that’s ideal for snorkeling), and much more. Wednesday, May 13, starting at 5:00PM EST: “Road-tripping across Puerto Rico,” including cultural sites such as historic lighthouses and colonial buildings like Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo San Cristóbal (which together form part of the San Juan National Historic Site), the Guajataca Tunnel (built in 1904, this tunnel crosses the mountain from Playa Guajataca to Playa Mirador), Cara del Indio (an impressive rock sculpture of the Cacique (chief) Mabodamaca), and much more.

