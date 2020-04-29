Wynn Resorts and University Medical Center announce COVID-19 testing partnership

Wynn Resorts and University Medical Center (UMC) announced a unique partnership today, which will allow all employees of Wynn Las Vegas to have access to testing for the COVID-19 virus at no cost to the employee.

UMC’s investment in a new lab has increased the capacity to perform thousands of tests per day. Wynn employees will initially have direct access to COVID-19 testing at UMC designated locations in Las Vegas beginning the week of May 4th.

As the Company works with government officials to determine an opening date for Wynn Las Vegas, it will set up on-site testing in coordination with UMC for employees. This will ensure that Wynn employees that would like to be tested will have access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing well in advance and leading up to the opening of the resort.

“We are extremely proud to be able to share UMC’s laboratory and testing capabilities with our neighbors at Wynn Resorts. A vibrant tourism destination relies on our expert healthcare system to care for all who live in and visit Las Vegas, and we look forward to working alongside Wynn Resorts to bring us all back together again,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling.

Wynn also announced that 70 team members from its Wynn Teleservices Call Center will assist the Clark County Commission with its ramped up contact tracing efforts.

“The sense of shared responsibility among partners such as University Medical Center and the Southern Nevada Health District to create a safe environment for our community, and in turn the tourists who will return to Las Vegas, has been absolutely remarkable,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “This enhanced testing capability and expanded contact tracing, combined with newly available tracking of benchmarks, are exactly the tools we need to keep our employees safe, our community secure, and eventually welcome tourists back to Las Vegas.”

