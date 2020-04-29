Moscow Domodedovo ranked 3rd ‘most convenient airport’ in Russia

Moscow Domodedovo Airport took the third place in the Forbes ranking of the most convenient airports in Russia

Domodedovo’s initiatives to digitize products and services have played an essential role in propelling it to the top of the list. The airport has started accepting electronic boarding passes on domestic and international flights and launched a new online shopping platform to allow passengers to pre-order duty free products.

The experts analyzed the performance of the 35 largest airports in Russia that serve annually over 800 thousand passengers. The evaluation system takes into account six attributes, including transport access, route network, airport service, on-time performance, baggage carousel waiting times, international awards.

