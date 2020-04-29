Prime Minister: Poland’s hotels and shopping centers will reopen on May 4

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced today that the country’s hotels and shopping centers will be re-opening on May 4. Further steps to unfreeze the economy, including a reopening of restaurants, will be announced at a later date. Pre-schools will have the option to open on May 6.

The largest economy in the European Union’s eastern wing started relaxing some of its curbs on public life earlier in April, alongside other countries keen to prop up industry damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further steps to unfreeze the economy, including a reopening of restaurants, will be announced at a later date. Poles are still required to wear masks in public and schools will remain closed until May 24. The government has not given any indication when it might re-open the borders.

Poland, which has a population of 38 million, had reported 12,415 cases of the new coronavirus and 606 deaths as of Wednesday.

Morawiecki also reaffirmed the government’s plan to hold a presidential election as scheduled on May 10, or with a delay of a couple of weeks at most, despite calls from opposition parties and others for a much longer delay.

