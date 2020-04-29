Cuba – Haiti strong 6.6 earthquake recorded

USGS reported a 6.6 strong earthquake at 10.2247 UTC time in the ocean between Cuba and Haiti.

The depth of the quake is 2 km .

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake hit 48 kilometers (almost 30 miles) southeast of the Baracoa region with the epicenter located at a depth of 2 kilometers. At the moment, there have been no reports of any damage or injuries inflicted by the tremor.

Powerful aftershocks are currently ongoing according to tweets received from the region.

The reports from EMSC are different from reports by USGS. According to USGS, the earthquake was located 39 km ESE of Baracoa, Cuba and with a strength of only 4.5