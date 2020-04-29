Travel and Tourism Industry grassroots initiative “rebuilding.travel” already in 80 countries

Rebuilding.travel provides a channel for top leaders in the travel and tourism industry to interact with motivated stakeholders in an informal setting. It’s all about finding workable solutions for the relaunch of the travel and tourism industry in times of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

After #rebuildingtravel was announced by this publication just a week ago, this grass route movement has already participants from 80 countries on all continents.

Rebuilding.travel was inspired by the very successful Project Hope Travel initiative by the African Tourism Board. Rebuilding.travel is launched in cooperation with the US, Belgium, Seychelles, and Indonesia based International Coalition of Tourism Partners

Current supporters include brand names like Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary-General, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Tourism Minister Jamaica, H.E. Hon Najib Balala, Secretary of Tourism, Kenya, Konrad Mizzi, Former Minister Tourism Malta, Hisham Zazou, Former Minister Tourism, Egypt, Alain St. Ange, former minister of Tourism Seychelles, Tom Jenkins, CEO ETOA, Louis D’Amore, founder International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, Dhananjay Regmi, CEO Nepal Tourism Board, Vijay Poonoosamy former VP Etihad Airways, and many more. Stakeholders include leaders from large and small companies in the tourism industry, associations, universities, consultants and journalists.

Rebuilding.travel is an informal, grassroots organization, and will be shaped by those actively involved.

“This situation is everyone’s business and only a team effort between established and emerging leaders can be successful,” said Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of ICTP. Steinmetz is also CEO of the TravelNewsGroup the publisher of eTurboNews. He added “There are certain activities we can do to prepare for the rebuilding of our industry. There are many other realities beyond our control. We only plan to concentrate on issues our group may be able to shape and benefit from.”

Anyone concerned can join #rebuildingtravel at https://rebuilding.travel/register/