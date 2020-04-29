No German tourists at least until June 15

The general travel warning by the German government is expected to be extended from May 3 to June 14 according to a report in the German magazine “Der Spiegel.”

The government has advised against non-essential travel abroad, particularly against travel for tourism purposes due to the global Coronavirus epidemic.

As things stand, entry into Germany for tourism purposes is strictly prohibited so if this ties to the above travel warning, it just means that border restrictions will stay in place for quite some time yet despite the steps to reopen the economy.