Why Morocco Should Be Your Next Travel Destination

Vibrant colors, exotic scents, and diverse attractions – all these make Morocco a popular travel destination. Whether you like busy cities, sunny beaches, rich histories, or the great outdoors, the country has something for you. If you’re still skeptic, here are a few reasons why Morocco vacations should be on anyone’s bucketlist.

Cuisine

One of the major reasons why we travel the world is to explore the cuisine, and Morocco offers a wide array of foods. Using ingredients similar to Spain, Greece, and Italy, Moroccan dishes are flavorful just as they are colorful.

Some of the popular foods include couscous, tagines, sardines, and a variety of breads. Tagines are slow roasted meats and veggies, mixed in with local spices and served in a red clay pot. You also have pastille, bissara, harira, baghrir, and msemen. Try their cactus fruit, too. It tastes wonderfully like a passionfruit and watermelon mix.

Moroccans are big lovers of mint tea as well, and it’s one of the biggest highlights in Morocco vacations.

If you like to try your hand on cooking dishes, you can buy food and produce in the market for super cheap.

Beaches

What means vacation more than beaches? Morocco has a ton of great spots in Tangier, Agadir, Sari, Taghazout, and Mirleft. If you’re more of a water sports enthusiast, Essaouira is the best place to go.

When you go to these beaches, especially in the summer, expect a lot of tourists from all over the world. The blue waters are just so inviting, and you’ll be amazed at the diversity of people visiting Morocco.

You’ll get to soak in the sun, surf the waves, and just have a relaxing day at the beach. Don’t forget your sunscreen, though!

Shopping at the Souks

Morocco vacations are not complete without a visit to the souks. These are marketplaces where the locals and tourists go to buy assorted products. Souks are everywhere in Morocco. Some are set up daily, and others are up only on certain days.

The vibrant colors of the souks will draw you in. There you’ll find clothes, spices, carpets, lamps, shisha pipes, and souvenirs of your stay. They also sell a bunch of dried flowers, soaps, and oils.

Haggling is pretty much welcome in the souk experience, but remember to be respectful and value the item if it’s notably handmade. The prices are cheap too, so you don’t have to haggle as much.

We’re sure you’ll have a lovely experience at the souks. And even if you don’t buy anything (although we highly doubt it), the sights and smells are worth the visit.

IG-worthy Architecture

Another great thing about Morocco is you don’t have to explore an off-beaten path just to find a good place for a photo. Moroccan architecture is impressive that you’ll find it hard NOT to take a photo on every building or street.

Whether it’s a hotel, restaurant, a mosque, or just a random structure, you’ll find beautiful places everywhere that are worthy of your Instagram feed. The tile patterns, arching doorways, and the intricate details are simple yet magnificently designed.

It’s also highly recommended to visit Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains. It’s popularly known as “The Blue City” and “The Santorini of Africa”. There you’ll find sloping villages covered in cobalt blue. It’s definitely a unique spot in the world.

If you want historical landmarks, go to the Redd City in Marrakesh to find ancient spots like the Koutoubia Mosque and the Djemaa el-Fna.

Mountain Ranges

More of an outdoorsy person? Morocco has something for you too. You have the Rif Mountains in the North and the Atlas Mountains sweeping through the country.

The Atlas Mountains has three separate ranges: High Atlas, Middle Atlas, and Anti Atlas. Hikers of all skill levels are welcome – it doesn’t matter if you’re a newbie or a professional hiker. But if you’re a serious enthusiast who wants to climb the top of Morocco, the Jbel Toubkal is the highest mountain in the country.

Other activities you can do include mountain biking, horse riding, bird spotting, or wildlife sightseeing. If you want to take the more relaxing route and drive a car, you’ll also enjoy the natural colors of the scenery. Just be careful along the way because it’s going to be a roller coaster ride.

Sahara Desert

The biggest part of your itinerary should be a visit to the largest hot desert in the world. There are lots of operators in the country who can facilitate your trip to the golden sand dune fields. You can go on foot if you want, but you can also ride a camel or a horse. If you’re not a fan of these options, you can also rent a car.

The Sahara Desert is scorching. So prepare yourself for the dry heat and bring sunglasses. Don’t forget to wear your sunscreen too. But don’t worry, you’ll have a great experience in the Sahara. You’ll love the serenity, awe-inspiring sunsets, and the beautiful starry nights as well.