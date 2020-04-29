Number of COVID-19 infections in Africa tops 33,000

World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that Africa’s COVID-19 cases have topped 33,00, reaching 33,085. 1,465 deaths from the virus-related causes were reported so far.

Algeria has the biggest coronavirus death toll (432) and 3,517 infections, while South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (4,793) and 90 deaths. Egypt reported 337 fatalities and 4,782 cases, while Morocco identified 4,115 cases and 161 deaths, and Tunisia registered 949 cases and 38 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Cameroon is ranked second after South Africa with 1,621 coronavirus infections and 56 fatalities, followed by Ghana (1,550 and 11), Nigeria (1,337 and 40), Ivory Coast (1,164 and 14) and Djibouti (1,035 and 2).

Nigeria became the first African country to announce easing of the lockdown measures in the most vastly populated regions. The restrictions imposed on March 30 will start to be lifted on May 4, while the quarantine is substituted by a nationwide curfew effective between 20:00 and 06:00.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 211,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 923,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

#rebuildingtravel