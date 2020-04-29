Russian domestic air fares double amid COVID-19 crisis, oil crash

According to the latest civil aviation data from Russian Federation, Russia’s airlines, such as S7, Utair, Ural Airlines and Aeroflot, have significantly increased the price of domestic airline tickets, in many cases more than doubling them.

Russian domestic air fares have gone up 50-110% compared to those from 2019.

For example, the cheapest fare on a popular flight from Yekaterinburg to Moscow with PJSC Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (Aeroflot), the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation, will now cost 6,600 rubles ($89.10) instead of 3,900 rubles ($52.64).

Other domestic air fares went up similarly.

