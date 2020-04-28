Trinidad and Tobago Hotels Benefit from Government Assistance

The Trinidad and Tobago government is providing $50 million to hoteliers in Tobago to assist in the upgrade and refurbishment of their respective properties in preparation for the re-opening of their hotels post the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made as part of a comprehensive Statement on the Economic Effect and Financial Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic by the Minister of Finance, the Honorable Colm Imbert, in Parliament today.

The Tourism Minister, the Honorable Randall Mitchell, was among other ministers who met with hotel and accommodation owners on the sister-island of Tobago in March to agree on the assistance being provided.

Minister Mitchell said the tourism sector was among those negatively affected by the virus. He said the assistance being provided by the government will ensure the hotels are ready for the expected visitors who would be returning post the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the country’s success was achieved after the government implemented additional timely measures including the closure of the country’s borders and the nation’s schools. In addition, adherence to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) hygiene protocols which includes social distancing are being constantly encouraged and these measures in particular are to be continued. During the past two weeks there have been only two new positive cases but a significantly higher number of people have been discharged from hospitals.

