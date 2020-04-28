Ukraine International Airlines’ special flights to carry foreign nationals home

Between May 1 and 9, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines will operate ten special international outbound flights.

Currently, the carrier scheduled the following flights:

May 1: Kyiv – Amsterdam, and Kyiv – Tel Aviv;

May 3: Kyiv – Geneva, and Kyiv – Dubai;

May 5: Kyiv – Toronto, Kyiv – Dortmund, and Kyiv – Prague;

May 7: Kyiv – Madrid, and Kyiv – Milan;

May 9: Kyiv – Munich.

Ukraine International Airlines fixed prices for every destination. The final ticket price includes taxes, surcharges, and one piece of free baggage allowance (up to 23 kilos).

Passengers will be able to check-in at the origin airport only. Check-in is free of charge.

