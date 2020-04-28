First American Dog Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Pets are people’s best friends, and this may be prove to be deadly for some. The current COVID-19 epidemic may not anymore be just a threat to human beings, but to pets as well. This can develop into a completely new dimension. Dogs are around people, dogs are on planes, and they are walked outside every day.

America has its first case of canine coronavirus with a North Carolina pug being the first American dog with the virus that has proved so deadly among humans. The dog contracted the virus after living in a household with a mother, father, and son who have all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The dog belongs to a family participating in Duke’s Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infection (MESSI), an ongoing research study which examines how the body responds to infection. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the study has focused on people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

The family’s daughter, a second dog, and cat tested negative for the virus.

Jean Shafiroff is an international animal advocate and has worked with several dog advocacy organizations for the fair treatment of canines in the United States and abroad. Activist Jean Shafiroff has been a member of the American Humane Society, the Southampton Animal Shelter, and several other organizations. Shafiroff continues to advocate for the fair treatment of all animals and adoption and is concerned about this development.

