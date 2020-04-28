Hotel group incorporates Medical Advisory Board to face COVID-19 challenges

Iberostar Group consolidates its leadership in responsible tourism and the development of circular economy policies, implementing a resilience plan to face the hospitality industry’s challenges after the COVID-19 crisis. “As an international hospitality company, people and the environment have always been a priority for Iberostar Group. We face new times and we need new solutions to promote circular economy policies in this scenario. Only resilient companies that are capable of meeting these challenges will be able to compete”, says Vice-Chairman & CEO Sabina Fluxá.

Following this line of action, Iberostar Group strengthens its long-term health and prevention strategy, placing it as a key pillar for its business development through the reinforcement of its circular economy and sustainability policies. The company created a Medical Advisory Board including experts in Public Health and Safety in the tourism sector. Among the experts is Sebastián Crespí Rotger, founder and president of the consulting firm Biolinea Internacional, who will be accompanied by other specialists of recognized international reputation. The experts are cooperating with the company’s sustainability office and together with its main executives and operational managers. The Medical Advisory Board leads the company in its adjustment to the new reality derived from the pandemic by auditing health and safety protocols and designing specific measures to guarantee the safety of customers and employees. These actions will follow the guidelines provided by public authorities and health institutions and comply with the responsible tourism model and circular economy policies which are at the core of the company’s vision.

Dr. Sebastián Crespí has a solid and established career as a specialist and researcher of infectious diseases in tourist environments and will be accompanied by other renowned virology and epidemiology experts. Biologist and Doctor in Pharmacy, he has recently collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the preparation of the provisional guide “Operational considerations for the management of COVID-19 in the accommodation sector”. His professional career has focused on the study of public health and research of water hygiene and infectious diseases in the tourism industry. For more than 20 years, he has managed the clinical laboratory of the Policlinica Miramar Hospital (Palma de Mallorca) and he is the founder and president of the consulting firm Biolinea International.

