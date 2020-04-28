Guam asks the world to Give Us A Moment in new awareness campaign

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has launched a new awareness campaign that extends Guam’s Håfa Adai spirit to the world while encouraging everyone, including the island community and visitors in source markets, to stay home and stay safe. The campaign asks visitors to Give Us A Moment (#GUAM) as the island comes through the COVID-19 crisis.

“As the world navigates through this challenging time and is consuming online travel content more than ever, GVB saw opportunities to stay connected, share beautiful Guam images with its audiences and most importantly, share the warmth of the Håfa Adai spirit,” said GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña. “This is our opportunity to continue to show we are in this together. We will welcome back visitors when the time is right, but for now, our energy is focused on taking care of the health and safety of our people.”

In a new video, produced entirely from user-generated content and pre-recorded GVB videos, the island’s people ask visitors to give Guam’s people time to be with their families, land, thoughts and to have faith. They also encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe, which will allow Guam the time to heal and prepare for when it can safely share new moments with the world. GVB gives special thanks to Auntie Natty for voicing the video from her home.

The video is posted on all of Guam’s social media platforms and has been shared extensively by residents via WhatsApp. A library of virtual experiences will be launched on the visitguam.com website soon, which will allow viewers to experience and share Guam moments from the safety of their homes.



GVB encourages residents and visitors alike to share their favorite Guam moments online by tagging GVB and using the hashtags #GUAM and #instaGuam. Industry stakeholders can also send content to GVB to share online by emailing photos and videos to [email protected].