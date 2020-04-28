Breaking

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzApril 28, 2020 03:28
Air Astana resumes flights between Almaty and Nur Sultan

Air Astana will resume scheduled flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan starting from 1st May 2020, with three frequencies a day during the morning, afternoon, and evening.

Fights will be operated in full compliance with all precautionary health requirements, including the obligatory wearing of masks by both passengers and crew, cabin disinfection after each flight, and social distancing onboard.

