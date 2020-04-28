Air Astana resumes flights between Almaty and Nur Sultan
Air Astana will resume scheduled flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan starting from 1st May 2020, with three frequencies a day during the morning, afternoon, and evening.
Fights will be operated in full compliance with all precautionary health requirements, including the obligatory wearing of masks by both passengers and crew, cabin disinfection after each flight, and social distancing onboard.
CATEGORIES Airline NewsetnKazakhstan travel newsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravel DestinationTravel Wire News