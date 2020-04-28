Trinidad and Tobago: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

The Stay At Home Order in Trinidad and Tobago is to be extended for a second time despite successes in the fight against COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced his intention to extend the Order following the advice of medical officials during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Saturday.

It was first imposed at midnight on March 28th, 2020 to assist the health authorities in effectively mitigating the spread of the virus. It was then extended for a period of 15 days on April 15th.

Dr. Rowley said this country’s success was achieved after the Government implemented additional timely measures including the closure of the country’s borders and the nation’s schools. In addition, adherence to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) hygiene protocols- including social distancing are being constantly encouraged and these measures in particular are to be continued.

During the past two weeks there have been only two new positive cases but a significantly higher number of people discharged from hospitals.

The Honourable Prime Minister said although the Covid-19 threat remains, if Trinidad and Tobago continues along the current course there will be a favourable outcome. He said by May 15th, based on the situation at that time and the advice from the health experts the country should be in a better position “to reopen a lot of what we have shut down.”

As at April 25th, 2020, some 1,510 samples were tested for Covid-19 by CARPHA, 115 were positive, eight people died and 53 others were discharged from hospital.

