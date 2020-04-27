Dominica: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

Dominica records improvement in COVID-19 status, according to Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre. This he attributed to his Government’s strategy for managing the crisis and the compliance of the public. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 16, there are 3 active cases, 383 persons have been tested, and 10 persons are currently in a Government run quarantine facility. However, the Minister cautioned the public, “We must remind you that this is no reason to relax and lose focus. Your sacrifices being made are for the greater good of us all.” Considering the present status of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health’s technical team has made recommendations for amendments to SRO15 of 2020 which allows for lifting of certain restrictions.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Honourable Roosevelt Skerritt announced the easing of restrictions as follows:

Opening hours of businesses will be from 6 am to 4 pm Mondays to Friday. The curfew remains in effect from 6 pm to 6 am Mondays to Fridays with total lockdown on weekends and holidays. Insurance services, laundry services, bookstores and auto mechanic shops can now be opened for businesses. Restrictions remain in place for the closure of bars, nightclubs, game shops, hair salons, manicure and pedicure shops and barbershops. These restrictions will be reviewed on May 4, 2020. Passenger buses can transport 2 passengers per row effective April 27, 2020, however the protocols of sanitizing passengers hands before entering the vehicle, wearing of face masks or cloth shield to cover nose and mouth, following proper respiratory etiquette and keeping windows open as far a possible, must be adhered to. The ban on liquor licenses will be lifted effective April 27, 2020 to allow for purchase only of liquor and not consumption at the point of sale. Fresh produce will be sold at designated areas with the markets up to 4 pm, Mondays to Fridays. Effective April 28, 2020, space will be allocated to allow for vending of produce from pick-up trucks in the capital. Physical distancing protocols will be maintained.

The ban on large gatherings remains in effect with not more than 10 persons allowed at a public place at a time, and physical distancing protocols must be followed. Restaurants and food establishments can open for business up to 4 pm for pick up service only. Further updates will be provided on May 4, 2020.

For COVID related information on Dominica please visit our Dominica Update site at http://dominicaupdate.com/.

