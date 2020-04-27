Anguilla: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

Anguilla’s Ministry of Health and Social Development delivered welcome and promising news in their latest update on the island’s response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, issued on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

“At the present time there are no suspected cases and no evidence of transmission of the COVID-19 virus within Anguilla. Furthermore, all three confirmed cases have now recovered and it has been more than 28 days since our last confirmed case.

This is undoubtedly an important milestone and a great achievement for Anguilla. However, in order to maintain this status, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent this virus from establishing a foothold in our community. The Ministry of Health urges residents to continue to comply with hygienic practices, respiratory etiquette and the social distancing measures.

Furthermore, should the current epidemiological situation prevail, members of the general public may anticipate a de-escalation of the current restrictions on movements and mass gatherings in a phased approach over the upcoming weeks. The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla maintain that the health and safety of the nation continue to be the utmost priority.

The Ministry will continue to provide timely and accurate information as the situation continues to evolve. Persons with any questions or concerns should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.”

