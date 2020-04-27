Secretary Pompeo congratulates King of the Netherlands on occasion of King’s Day

US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, today sent congratulations to the King of the Netherlands on the occasion of Koningsdag in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I congratulate His Majesty King Willem-Alexander on his seventh celebration of Koningsdag (King’s Day), and extend my best wishes to the people of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands and the United States are steadfast partners in our commitment to democracy, security, and prosperity. Seventy-five years ago we stood together to defeat a common enemy and liberate the Netherlands from Nazi occupation. The care and devotion with which the Dutch people tend the graves of American service members interred at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two nations.

The Dutch-American alliance is more important than ever as we jointly confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Through continued cooperation and joint resolve we will overcome this challenging time.

I wish the people of the Netherlands a joyous King’s Day and a happy 53rd birthday to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. I look forward to many more years of friendship, prosperity, and cooperation.