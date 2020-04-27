“See” Malta Now… Stay at Home and Watch Films Shot in Malta

Discover the Maltese Islands when you Stay at Home and binge watch these iconic films and television shows shot on location in Malta. The Mediterranean archipelago is known for its beautiful natural landscapes and stunning architecture perfect for a film location. While binge watching, you may notice some famous scenes in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones which were shot in Malta. Other iconic films shot in Malta on location include Gladiator, World War Z, Captain Phillips, By the Sea, and Count of Monte Cristo.

UNESCO FILM SITES APP FEATURES VALLETTA

The University of Malta developed a new app that enables digital tourism of UNESCO film sites. The Movie Travel App provides an interactive experience that brings users closer to the audio-visual, artistic and cultural heritage of these places including locations of films shot in Malta.

Valletta App Features Famous Movie Set Locations

Fort Saint Angelo and Birgu

Fort Saint Elmo

Grand Harbour

The Streets of Valletta

The Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do and a chance to step into the places where films shot in Malta are real. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com .

