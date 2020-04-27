“See” Malta Now… Stay at Home and Watch Films Shot in Malta
Binge Watch These Iconic Films - Visit the Set Locations Later
Discover the Maltese Islands when you Stay at Home and binge watch these iconic films and television shows shot on location in Malta. The Mediterranean archipelago is known for its beautiful natural landscapes and stunning architecture perfect for a film location. While binge watching, you may notice some famous scenes in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones which were shot in Malta. Other iconic films shot in Malta on location include Gladiator, World War Z, Captain Phillips, By the Sea, and Count of Monte Cristo.
- Game of Thrones- Shot in the city of Mdina, St Dominic’s Convent in Rabat and the Mhtaleb cliffs. Fort Manoel and the Gardens also played as a backdrop in crucial scenes. Available to stream on: Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Prime
- Gladiator- Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara and the old port of Vittoriosa Available for stream on: Amazon Prime, Youtube, iTunes
- Troy- The beautiful scenery of the Blue Lagoon in Comino and Ghajn Tuffieha Bay Available to stream on: Amazon Prime, Youtube, iTunes
- Munich- The Republic Square in Valletta and other iconic locations in Rabat and Valletta Available to stream on: Amazon Prime, Youtube, iTunes
- Captain Phillips- The Grand Harbor in Senglea and the Freeport Terminals in Birżebbuġa and Marsaxlokk Available to stream on: Amazon Prime, Youtube, iTunes
- By the Sea- Mgarr ix-Xini and Gozo Available to stream on: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube
- 13 Hours- Scenes filmed on the streets of Attard and Mosta Available to stream on: Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube
- Assassin’s Creed- Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara Available to stream on: Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube
- Count of Monte Cristo- Valletta, Comino Tower, Birgu and Mdina Available to stream on: Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube
- Agora- Fort Ricasoli, while Marsaxlokk, Valletta, Mdina and Victoria Lines Available to stream on: Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes
- Popeye- Anchor Bay, Mellieħa Available to stream on: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube
- Pinocchio- Kalkara Available to stream on: Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes
- The DaVinci Code- Gozo, Vittoriosa Available to stream on: Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube
- World War Z- Valletta, Fort St. Elmo Available to stream on: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube
- American Assassin- Valletta Available to stream on: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube
- The Promise- East Street, Villa Bologna, the National Library of Malta and the old Fisheries area in Valletta Available to stream on: Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes
UNESCO FILM SITES APP FEATURES VALLETTA
The University of Malta developed a new app that enables digital tourism of UNESCO film sites. The Movie Travel App provides an interactive experience that brings users closer to the audio-visual, artistic and cultural heritage of these places including locations of films shot in Malta.
Valletta App Features Famous Movie Set Locations
- Fort Saint Angelo and Birgu
- Fort Saint Elmo
- Grand Harbour
- The Streets of Valletta
- The Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens
About Malta
The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do and a chance to step into the places where films shot in Malta are real. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com .