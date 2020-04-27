Russia promises cash handouts to airlines struggling with COVID-19 crisis

Russia’s Minister of Economic Development said that the government of Russian Federation is working on initiatives to support the country’s airline industry in COVID-19 crisis. The proposed measures will include direct airline subsidies, among others.

“Indeed, it will also include subsidies to companies,” the government official said.

The minister stressed that this matter is primarily within the authority of the Russian Transport Ministry, but at the same time, the Ministry of Economic Development is assisting in evaluating these decisions.

“Expenses are being analyzed, measures are being worked out,” he said.

It was reported earlier that the Transport Ministry would provide airlines with subsidies in the amount of 23 billion rubles ($309.02 million) to pay off airline expenses from February to July, which was recently announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Currently, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Russia has closed international flights that are highly profitable for companies (with the exception of repatriation flights for Russian citizens abroad).