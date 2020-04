St. Kitts and Nevis Curfews: Government Extends 24-Hour and Limited Curfews 

As of today, The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, announced that under the State of Emergency put in place on March 28, 2020 and which the Cabinet voted on Friday, April 17, to extend for 6 months, the government will be introducing another round of St. Kitts and Nevis Curfews regulations effective from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday April 25, 2020 through 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to control and combat COVID-19 in the Federation.

He also announced full 24-hour and limited curfews will be in effect as follows:

Full 24-hour curfew (persons must remain in their residence):

Saturday, April 25 6:00 a.m. through all day Sunday, April 26 until Monday, April 27 at 6:00 a.m.

Limited curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence to shop for necessities and curfews in effect every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.):

Monday, April 27 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Full 24-hour curfew (persons must remain in their residence):

Wednesday, April 29 all day until Thursday, April 30 at 6:00 a.m.

Limited curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence to shop for necessities and curfews in effect every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.):

Thursday, April 30 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 1 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Full 24-hour curfew (persons must remain in their residence):

Saturday, May 2, Sunday, May 3 and Monday, May 4 all day until Tuesday, May 5 at 6:00 a.m.

Limited curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence to shop for necessities and curfews in effect every night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.):

Tuesday, May 5 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 8 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During the extended State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act, no one is permitted to be away from their residence without special exemption as an essential worker or a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police during full 24-hour curfew. For a complete listing of essential businesses, click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and refer to section 5. This is part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Government continues to act under the advisement of its medical experts in relaxing or lifting restrictions. These medical experts have informed the Government that St. Kitts & Nevis has met the 6 criteria established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for doing so and that all persons who need to be tested have been tested at this time. St. Kitts & Nevis is the last country in the Americas to confirm a case of the virus, has no deaths from it and has now reported two recovered cases.

To date, a total of 250 persons have been tested for COVID-19, 15 of whom tested positive with 233 persons tested negative, 12 test results pending and 0 deaths. 1 person is currently quarantined in a government facility while 105 persons are currently quarantined at home and 13 persons are in isolation. 634 persons have been released from quarantine and 2 persons have recovered.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 , www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus

