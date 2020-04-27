IATA announces new Senior Vice President

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Sebastian Mikosz will join IATA as the Association’s Senior Vice President for Member and External Relations, effective 1 June 2020.

Most recently, Mikosz was Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways (2017-2019), during which time he served on the IATA Board of Governors. Prior to that he was the CEO of LOT Polish Airlines (2009-2011 and 2013-2015) and the CEO of Poland’s largest online travel agency, the eSKY Group (2015-2017).

At IATA, Mikosz will lead the organization’s global advocacy activities and aero-political policy development, along with managing the association’s strategic relationships. This includes IATA’s 290 member airlines as well as governments, international organizations and stakeholders in both the private and public sectors. Mikosz will report to the Director General and CEO and join the Association’s Strategic Leadership Team. He replaces Paul Steele, who retired from IATA in October 2019. Brian Pearce, IATA’s Chief Economist has been handling the duties of this post on an ad interim basis since then.

“Sebastian brings with him a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors that will be critical in advancing the global aviation industry’s advocacy agenda. At this time of unprecedented crisis, the airline industry needs a strong voice. We must restore the confidence of governments and travelers so that aviation can re-start, lead an economic recovery, and connect the world. Sebastian’s experience in launching and turning-around companies will be invaluable in helping IATA meet the expectations of our members, governments and stakeholders,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

“I can’t wait to get started at IATA. Aviation is in crisis and all industry and government stakeholders have high expectations for IATA to play a critical role in driving the recovery. From my experience as an airline CEO and as a member of the IATA Board of Governors, I know how important IATA is to the global connectivity that we usually take for granted. Today’s challenges could not be greater. And, in joining IATA, I am determined to contribute to the efficient restoration of the links between people, nations and economies that only aviation can provide,” said Mikosz.

A Polish national, Mikosz is a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies in France with a Master’s degree in Economics and Finance. In addition to his airline experience, Mikosz’s career includes the positions of Vice President at the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency, Senior Advisor at Société Générale Corporate Investment Bank, Managing Director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Poland and founder of the online brokerage house Fast Trade. Mikosz speaks Polish, English, French and Russian.