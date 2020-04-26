Boeing Dreamlifter transports 1.5M face masks

Discommon, the importer of record for the delivery, secured production of the PPE from trusted manufacturers in China and turned to Boeing to facilitate their transport to Prisma Health, the largest healthcare system in South Carolina. Boeing donated the cost of the mission transport, with Atlas Air operating the flights on behalf of Boeing.

The Dreamlifter, a converted Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter, flew from Hong Kong to Greenville, South Carolina, with the face masks in its lower lobe. Following the delivery, the Dreamlifter will return to its home base in North Charleston, South Carolina, and deliver 787 Dreamliner parts in support of the global aerospace supply chain.

Leadership Support

“Ten years ago, Boeing came to South Carolina – investing a significant amount of resources in our economy and creating jobs for our people. Today, Boeing is making another significant investment in our state by partnering with other South Carolina businesses to help combat this deadly virus. South Carolinians are unique in their compassion and care for one another. The businesses that have collaborated to make this delivery possible are an embodiment of those qualities, and we owe a debt of gratitude to each of them.” – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

“We owe it to our men and women on the front lines of our healthcare system to have the necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 virus. I want to thank Prisma Health, Discommon, Atlas Air and Boeing for stepping up to facilitate this important shipment of medical masks to South Carolina.” – Sen. Lindsey Graham

“Battling COVID-19 has required an unprecedented response from all levels of government, the private sector, and American families. One of the most significant challenges facing communities across the country is ensuring our front-line healthcare workers have enough Personal Protective Equipment so they can both treat patients and keep themselves healthy. This public-private partnership between the White House, Boeing, Discommon and Atlas Air has cut through supply issues and red tape to bring 1.5 million medical-grade masks to South Carolina and will go a long way towards keeping our medical professionals safe. I offer my sincerest gratitude to all involved.” – Sen. Tim Scott

“Today’s delivery of medical masks for Prisma Health is tremendous news! The entire Palmetto State is thankful to Boeing, Atlas Air, and Discommon Concepts for making this shipment a reality in order to equip our medical personnel during these unprecedented times. It’s partnerships like these led by companies in South Carolina that will ensure we are fully prepared to defeat COVID-19.” – Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03)

“Today, we proudly welcome Boeing and Atlas Air to Greenville. When I was first approached by Discommon in Greenville, I knew these masks would make a huge difference for our healthcare workers at Prisma Health, who are on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. We immediately got to work to make this happen. Today’s delivery showcases the good that can be done when businesses, non-profits, and the government join together. This PPE will go a long way for folks here in the Upstate and across the Midlands.” – Rep. William Timmons (SC-04)

“It’s a win-win for South Carolina healthcare providers and a perfect example of private companies working with elected officials to help healthcare workers and the people they serve. We very much appreciate Boeing’s support during these challenging times of securing necessary supplies. By standing together, we all stand stronger. In recognition of Boeing’s delivery of our supplies, we are donating 100,000 of these masks to our colleagues at the Medical University of South Carolina, which is located near Boeing’s manufacturing plant.” – Mark O’Halla, president and CEO, Prisma Health

“I’m incredibly grateful to be part of this project – the wild path to getting here is movie worthy. While every step of this logistics process has been incredibly daunting, Boeing and Atlas Air have been astonishing throughout, with both companies 100% committed to making today’s transport mission possible. It’s incredible that South Carolina has the backing of companies that can lend their vital transportation logistics support to this very complex challenge. Although this project isn’t in our typical wheelhouse of industrial design and manufacturing, the ultimate goal of design is to solve problems beautifully, and we’ve all come together to do just that.” – Neil Ferrier, Founder, Discommon

“Atlas Air is honored to be part of this vital mission. We thank the front-line responders who continue to meet the overwhelming needs of South Carolinians. The healthcare professionals in the Prisma Health System have been relentless and resilient, and transporting the critical equipment they need is one small way to thank them.” – John W. Dietrich, president and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide

“Boeing is proud to be part of this historic flight to bring vital PPE to healthcare workers across South Carolina. I want to offer my personal thanks to the Boeing team and our Atlas Air partners for what they’ve done to support this essential mission and ensure our frontline healthcare workers have the equipment they critically need.” – Dave Calhoun, president and CEO, Boeing

