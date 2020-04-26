Mayors not happy with Governors dictating crisis response

The US Federal Government under President Trump threatens States in regards to COVID -19

State Governors often want to overrule county mayors- Jurisdiction issues in a crisis situation.

Hawaii seems to be an excellent example when Hawaii Governor Ige wants to take charge of his State ordering his 4 county mayors of the 4 counties in the State (Honolulu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii) to seek approval before making any decisions and announcements in regards to the COVID-19 emergency.

Kirk Caldwell, the outspoken mayor of the county of Honolulu is not too happy to be shut up and issued the following statement:

“We agree with many of the actions taken today including the opening of beaches for exercise, and the extension of the 14 days travel quarantine.

However, we have concerns that the action taken today will affect the City and County of Honolulu’s ability to act quickly and deliberately during this crisis.

The City and County of Honolulu and I as Mayor agree on the need for greater consistency and coordination of decision-making between the State and all four counties.

As Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu, I will continue to make decisions based on science, data, and informed by medical professionals, along with nationwide best practices.

We will work diligently to provide the Governor and HI-EMA with sufficient advance review of any orders or proclamations that we plan to issue that directly impact our residents.

I look forward to the Governor’s expedited review and approval without delay so that we can continue to stay ahead of this pandemic.

The re-opening of Honolulu’s economy must be done in a deliberate way, with continued coordination between the counties and our state government.

The City and County of Honolulu are committed to continuing to do this.”

Caldwell’s letter to Ige reads: