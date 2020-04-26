National Guards and jail instead of flower leis for Hawaiian visitors

Tourists are not welcome in the Aloha State at this time. While it’s not illegal to arrive in Hawaii during COVID-19, it will no longer be fun. Hawaii National Guard is now at airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona, and Hilo welcoming visitors not with a traditional flower lei, but with enhanced screening. Screening includes a temperature check the minute a tourist steps of an aircraft.

The next step is a legally binding document to be signed. It states the tourist understands he or she needs to stay in a hotel room or vacation rental for a period of 14 days.

The Governors Emergency declaration mandates:

Stay at Home or in Their Place of Residence Pursuant to sections 127A-12(a)(5), 127A-12(b)(14), 127A-13(a)(1), and 127A-13(a)(7), HRS, all persons within the State of Hawaiʻi are ordered to stay at home or in their place of residence except as necessary to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, as set forth in Exhibit B attached hereto, and as further designated below or by the Director of HIEMA. With respect to persons residing in hotels, condominiums, townhomes, apartments, or other multi-unit dwellings, “place of residence” means the person’s individual hotel room or unit. To the extent, persons use shared or outdoor spaces when outside their residence, they must comply with the social distancing requirements set forth herein to the fullest extent possible. All persons may leave their homes or place of residence only for the essential businesses or operations described in Section III.A of the Sixth Supplementary Emergency 6 of 34 Proclamation (Proclamation) and/or to engage in permitted activities outside their homes or places of residence described in Section III.B of this Proclamation.

In signing the document the visitor has to acknowledge the consequences of disobeying the mandatory quarantine. The fine can be up to $5,000.00 and or one year in county jail. A cell phone number is also required, so officials can contact visitors anytime.