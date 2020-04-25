Who is Kim Yo Jong the new leader in North Korea?

Kim Jong Un is dead after heart surgery in North Korea. The Democratic Republic of Korea is in a state of crisis, and not only because of Coronavirus.

A millennium is about to take over the country of 25.5 million. Kim Yo Jong is only 31 years young and is expected to be the new dictator and leader and dictator in North Korea. She would also be the youngest female dictator in the world.

This is expected to be announced shortly according to numerous reports of trusted news sources in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly dead after a simple heart surgery went wrong. A Japanese report says he is in a vegetable state. His sister a 31-year-young Kim Yo Jong will be his successor.

A heart operation to insert a stent went wrong because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly according to unconfirmed reports.

Kim Yo Jong’s rise within North Korea’s omnipotent Organization and Guidance Department makes her North Korea’s “No. 2” in the eyes of the Workers’ Party bureaucrats—and that makes her not only the most visible heir to Kim Jong Un’s throne but, already, a central figure of authority.

Kim Yo Jong’s importance at the OGD, which has life-or-death power over the country’s 26 million citizens, adds to the growing impression that Kim Yo Jong has been groomed for years to serve as a successor for Kim Jong Un if he’s incapacitated by medical issues or if he dies.

Kim Yo-jong was born on September 26, 1988. She is the youngest daughter of former supreme leader Kim Jong-il.

If the rumors are true and Kim Jong-un passed his sister, Kim Yo-jong, is set to become the first-ever reigning female dictator of a country.

Insiders say a young female millennium running the most secret nuclear power, North Korea may be a window for changes,

Earlier this week, Seoul-based website Daily NK reported that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. The outlet cited one unnamed source in North Korea.

#NorthKorea #KIMJONGUNDEAD