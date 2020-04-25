European COVID-19 death toll tops 120,000

While the US remains the nation worst affected by the disease, collectively European nations account for the majority of global fatalities. Italy, France, Spain and Britain have recorded around three quarters of all European COVID-19 deaths, the news agency reported on Saturday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim new victims, the global coronavirus death toll surpassed 190,000 on Friday and is currently approaching 200,000.

Europe has 1,344,172 COVID-19 cases on record, with 120,140 patients succumbing to the disease. Italy has lost 25,969 people to the infection, followed by Spain with 22,902 deaths, France with 22,245 and Britain with 19,506, AFP said.