Seychelles Nature Trail Postponed

Announced in October 2019 by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), the first Seychelles Nature Trail (SNT) was scheduled for May 3, 2020 on Mahé.

The decision to postpone the 25km run event around the main island of Mahé has been taken in early February 2020, following the announcement made by the Government of Seychelles to limit all public activities in view of the fast spread of the Coronavirus- COVID 19.

Speaking of the postponement of the event, STB representative in Reunion, Ms. Bernadette Honoré stated that the Seychelles Nature Trail is a collateral victim of the coronavirus situation around the world.

As the worldwide situation has evolved in the past weeks forcing airlines to stop operations and airports to close down, it was clear that the much anticipated first edition of the Seychelles Nature Trail event will have to be pushed for 2021, a situation regretted by the organising committee and sponsors.

“We are saddened to announce that the Seychelles Nature Trail cannot take place and must be cancelled on the date initially fixed. As an organisation, it is important for us to follow the government’s recommendation of prioritising public health and prevention measures within our Archipelago. We are confident that when the situation is contained worldwide we can determine a new date for the Seychelles Nature Trail,” said Chris Hamer, Run Director of the SNT.

The STB team conveyed its utmost gratitude to all the registered runners for the enthusiasm shown towards the event.

“Thank you for having given us all your confidence in the organization of this major Seychellois event and for having responded to the call for the discovery of this innovative activity for Seychelles,” stated Bernadette Honoré.

The Seychelles Nature Trail is organised by the STB in close collaboration with the Nature Tail committee in Reunion, the National Sports Council (NSC) and the support of the other local partners Seychelles National Parks Authority (SNPA), Absa, Cable & Wireless, SeyPearl and SkyChef.

The event, which is targeted for sports enthusiasts, aims at propelling the Seychelles’ engagement towards green tourism and enticing visitors to explore the destination’s lush biodiversity.