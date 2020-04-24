Centara Expands Vietnam Presence with Signing of Hotel Management Agreement for Two New Resorts

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is further expanding its presence in Vietnam, following the signing of Hotel Management Agreements (HMAs) for two large-scale resorts being developed by Novaland Group, a leading Vietnamese property and real estate developer.

The HMAs cover Centara’s appointment to manage a total of 2,260 keys across the two resorts, both now under construction in two distinct and renowned destinations and due to open in 2022 and 2023.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with the Novaland team on two stellar properties in exciting destinations. Novaland’s executive team has a great deal of local market expertise, and the company’s reputation is outstanding,” said Markland Blaiklock, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

The two developments are set to showcase all the services and experiences which Centara is well-known for including gracious Thai hospitality, extensive family-centric entertainment, water parks, world-class spas and culinary excellence. Centara will reveal more details of these two exciting resorts that are set to raise the bar in the Vietnamese hospitality scene, very soon.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 76 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

