Nevis’ Premier Offers “Corona Curfew Cooking” Recipes

Across the globe, social distancing protocols have been implemented to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, requiring large segments of the population to remain indoors for extended periods. The lovely Caribbean island of Nevis is no exception. However, the Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation for St. Kitts and Nevis, and Premier of Nevis with portfolio responsibility for tourism, is offering a novel and refreshing approach to Nevisians by providing cooking recipes and exercise tips on social media.

Premier Brantley is using humor to keep families entertained, and his witty posts such as ‘Corona Curfew Cooking’ have lifted spirits and encouraged many to be hopeful during this period of uncertainty. Chicken soup, fish broth, ackee and saltfish, and curry chicken with basmati rice are among a few dishes that the Premier has prepared to encourage people to stay indoors and eat healthily. His positive outlook and inspirational quotes have steadily gained momentum and have created somewhat of a craze in the social media realm.

“I strongly believe that we will emerge stronger and better individuals on the other side of this crisis,” declared Premier Brantley. “We are all in this together, that’s why it is important for me to share some fun and fellowship, and perhaps motivate others to join me in making the best of the circumstances,” he continued. “We must remain grateful for all that we have, count our blessings, and look for silver linings as we get through this challenging time.”

As we all come to terms with varying degrees of confinement imposed by this pandemic, it is crucial to keep our minds and bodies healthy. If you would like to try out some new exercise trends and take on some innovative culinary creations, while being both entertained and informed, follow Premier Brantley on Twitter @markbrantley3.

Follow the hashtag #NevisPrepared or go to the website www.nevisprepared.com to get current updates and accurate information regarding COVID-19 in Nevis.

