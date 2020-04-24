Nearly half of Americans canceled summer travel due to COVID-19
Uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly half (48%) of Americans to cancel their summer travel plans for this year leading to more distress for the travel industry. Additionally, 1 in 6 Americans also said they would wait a full year before traveling again.
Unfortunately, canceled travel isn’t the only thing causing trouble for the travel industry. In a recent survey, 43% of Americans said they feel more negatively about the industry as a whole and will change their behavior as a result.
Here’s what our survey found:
- 46% of those who had upcoming travel plans lost money on nonrefundable deposits and cancellation fees, averaging $854.30 per person. Most of the lost costs came from airline tickets (59%) and hotel rooms (44%).
- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing consumers’ views about travel. Forty-three percent feel more negatively about the industry as a whole, and many will change their behavior as a result. For example, 55% said they’re less likely to take a cruise once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and 52% are more fearful of overseas travel.
- 1 in 4 Americans are planning a celebratory trip once the threat of the COVID-19 disappears, especially millennials, Gen Xers, parents of children under 18 and six-figure earners.
- 40% of consumers said they’re more likely to purchase travel insurance for future trips due to COVID-19. However, 18% said the health crisis made them less likely to consider insuring their future trips.
