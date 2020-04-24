Nearly half of Americans canceled summer travel due to COVID-19

Uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly half (48%) of Americans to cancel their summer travel plans for this year leading to more distress for the travel industry. Additionally, 1 in 6 Americans also said they would wait a full year before traveling again.

Unfortunately, canceled travel isn’t the only thing causing trouble for the travel industry. In a recent survey, 43% of Americans said they feel more negatively about the industry as a whole and will change their behavior as a result.

Here’s what our survey found: