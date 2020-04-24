UK Events Industry eyes September 2020 as road to recovery

The UK Events Industry believes that September 2020 is expected to be the most significant month when it comes to post COVID-19 recovery, as it forecasts a rise in both inquiry and booking levels, according to a new survey released today.

The Business Events Sentiment Survey received responses from 556 business events professionals across the UK. The survey was created to assist venues, hotels, destinations and other key sector suppliers in planning recovery activity post the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the survey, 38% of respondents stated September 2020 as the primary month when they expect to see both inquiries and bookings begin to increase, though some believe this will happen sooner, with 12% indicating July as the beginning of the recovery period. A further 10% believe this will be August, with 13% indicating this will begin in October.

In terms of industry-wide recovery, respondents believe that the impact of COVID-19 on the business events industry will be longer lasting. 50% of respondents believe that the industry as a whole will not return to any form of normality for at least 12 months, with only 27% believing that this could be achieved within 9 – 12 months.

The Business Events Sentiment survey provides a snapshot of sentiment across the UK business events industry, and was completed by buyers (corporate planners, associations and agencies), venues and suppliers between 6th – 14th April, prior to the further lockdown measures introduced on April 16th.