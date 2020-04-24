Etihad Airways flights operating from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways will operate additional special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations on its global route network.

The special schedule of flights gives foreign nationals in the UAE the opportunity to travel out of the country, and allows Etihad to carry essential belly-hold cargo such as perishables, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. Return flights are also repatriating UAE nationals back to Abu Dhabi.

These special flights from Abu Dhabi will be available for booking through etihad.com, the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency. UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE should contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.

Schedule of special flights. Subject to change.