Southwest Airlines puts its hearts into action

Southwest Airlines Co. today announced a donation of more than $400,000 in snacks and other inflight provisioning items to dozens of nonprofit organizations across the United States. Additionally, the carrier supplied snacks and other items to 15 food banks that are part of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. Southwest’s donations will be distributed to food pantries, homeless shelters, senior centers, and children’s meal programs in communities where they are needed the most.

“Today and every day, we believe a strong community is more than a place, it’s at the Heart of what brings us together,” said Laurie Barnett, Southwest’s Managing Director of Communications and Outreach. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give back to the communities we serve, especially in a time of need. These items will help make hunger less of a reality for struggling families across the country.”