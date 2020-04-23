Indonesia announces blanket ban on all domestic air and sea travel

Indonesia’s Transport Ministry officials announced today that the country will suspend all domestic air and sea travel starting tomorrow. Domestic travel ban is design to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.

New regulation will have few exceptions – for example, cargo transportation is exempted from the ban.

The ban on travel by sea will remain in place until June 8, and air travel will be banned until June 1. The government is targeting Indonesia’s traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays.

Indonesia on Thursday reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively, according to Indonesia’s Health Ministry. The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 was 960, and more than 48,600 people have been tested.

In Malaysia, travel and other curbs will be extended by two weeks to May 12, PM Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday. Some more sectors may be allowed to resume operations. The country, which has so far reported 5,603 Covid-19 infections and 95 deaths, first started a partial lockdown on March 18.