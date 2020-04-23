Americans willing to push off travel plans for few more months

The results from the second wave of the Travel Intentions Pulse Survey (TIPS) were released today. This research, commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association, measures the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. leisure and business travelers.

As the pandemic continues to have major impacts on our society, travel intent during the upcoming six months continues to decline, with intent to travel for leisure vacations falling to 31 percent and intent to travel for business down to 21 percent. Americans’ willingness to travel both domestically and internationally remains dependent on the slowing of the spread of COVID-19 and the reduction of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisories.

Key Findings Include:

While six in 10 leisure travelers have canceled a planned vacation as a result of COVID-19, one in three travelers has postponed vacation plans in hopes of rescheduling later in the year.

The potential impact of attractive travel deals to help stimulate bookings fell nine percentage points from Wave I to Wave II, suggesting that concerns about safety take precedence over attractive prices.

More than one-third of those who regularly travel for business are less likely to travel for business or leisure during the next six months. One in four business travelers expects to attend an off-site business meeting or conference during the next six months.

More than half of respondents stated they would be eager to travel for leisure once the COVID-19 pandemic passes. Four in 10 are likely to travel by plane, while one in three respondents is likely to take a vacation closer to home.

Early indications reveal that younger adults will be the first to travel again as evidenced by their intent to engage in almost every type of travel-related activity during the next six months.

This survey is conducted biweekly, beginning March 27, 2020, among 1,200 U.S. residents who have taken an overnight trip for either business or leisure in the past 12 months. Wave II of the survey was conducted April 4–11, 2020.