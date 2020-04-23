Moscow Domodedovo Airport opens COVID-19 testing site

Moscow Domodedovo Airport, one of the largest air hubs in Russia, has set up a COVID-19 virus testing service. Airline passengers can now take the test at the airport’s medical care facility.

The testing procedure takes approximately 15 minutes. The results will be sent via email. An ID-card is required to take a coronavirus test. People cannot get tested if they have symptoms of respiratory disease.

The airport medical staff wears personal protective equipment while conducting tests. The medical care room is cleaned thoroughly after every patient.