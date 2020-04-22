President Trump signs order suspending all immigration to US as of April 23

The 60-day moratorium, that can be extended if needed, bars entry to the US to anyone outside the US who doesn’t have a valid immigrant visa or other valid document that would grant them admission, beginning a minute before midnight on Thursday, April 23.

However, the order carves out few exemptions. It does not apply to anyone who is a permanent US resident (‘green card’ holder), spouses of US citizens, under-21 children of US citizens, or members of the US armed forces and their spouses or children.

Also exempt are immigrant investors under the EB-5 program, children seeking adoption under IR-4 or IH-4 visas, anyone seeking admission under SI or SQ special visas, those whose entry would “further important United States law enforcement objectives,” or be “in the national interest.”