Breaking

President Trump signs order suspending all immigration to US as of April 23

mm Chief Assignment EditorApril 22, 2020 23:15
President Trump signs order suspending all immigration to US as of April 23
Today, US President Donald Trump has signed the order that suspended most forms of immigration to the United States of America. After signing the order, Trump cited the need to preserve US healthcare resources and ensure the more than 22 million Americans, who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 restrictions. will be taken care of.

The 60-day moratorium, that can be extended if needed, bars entry to the US to anyone outside the US who doesn’t have a valid immigrant visa or other valid document that would grant them admission, beginning a minute before midnight on Thursday, April 23.

However, the order carves out few exemptions. It does not apply to anyone who is a permanent US resident (‘green card’ holder), spouses of US citizens, under-21 children of US citizens, or members of the US armed forces and their spouses or children.

Also exempt are immigrant investors under the EB-5 program, children seeking adoption under IR-4 or IH-4 visas, anyone seeking admission under SI or SQ special visas, those whose entry would “further important United States law enforcement objectives,” or be “in the national interest.”

CATEGORIES
OLDER POST
Follow on Feedly