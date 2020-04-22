Aeroflot: More than 50,000 Russian citizens repatriated since February

Russian national flag carrier, PJSC Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (Aeroflot), issued a statement today, announcing that it has repatriated more that 50,000 Russian citizens since late February, 2020.

“Over 50,000 Russian citizens returned to home via Aeroflot flights since late February,” Aeroflot’s statement said.

“Aeroflot continues to organize and perform special repatriation flights in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Federal Agency on Air Transport, Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Earlier today, Russia’s Federal Agency on Air Transport reported that over 170,000 Russians were repatriated from abroad between March 20 and April 21.