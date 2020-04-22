US Navy ordered to sink Iranian gunboats in Persian Gulf

American President Donald Trump tweeted today that he has ordered US Navy to destroy any and all Iranian gunboats that harass American warships in the Persian Gulf.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump announced in his tweet.

On April 15, the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s press service stated that gunboats of Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducted dangerous maneuvers near several US military ships in the Persian Gulf. According to the reports, the Iranian gunboats came within 50 yards of the US warships.