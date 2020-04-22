Lufthansa names new CEO for its Munich Hub

As of 1 May, Ola Hansson, currently CEO and Managing Director Operations Lufthansa Aviation Training, will take over responsibility at Lufthansa Airlines’ Munich hub. He will be responsible for commercial management, station management, ground infrastructure and the operational processes in the cockpit, in the cabin and on the ground at the Munich hub.

Ola Hansson succeeds Wilken Bormann, who, as part of the new distribution of responsibilities on the Lufthansa Group Executive Board, will assume responsibility for Lufthansa Group Finance. This includes the areas of accounting and balance sheets, taxes and corporate finance. The current, exceptional situation of the Lufthansa Group in the wake of the Corona crisis makes it necessary for Wilken Bormann to focus his entire attention on these issues.

Ola Hansson was born in 1963 in Lund, Sweden. Following his two-year training as a lieutenant in the Swedish Navy and his Master of Technology studies, Ola Hansson worked as a pilot for Scandinavian Airlines for three years until 1992.

In 1992 he joined Swissair as Senior First Officer. He held a number of management positions in SWISS International Airlines’ flight operations until 2017. Most recently, the captain was responsible for the entry-into-service of the airline’s Boeing 777 fleet. In August 2017 Ola Hansson moved to the Management Board of Lufthansa Aviation Training in Munich. At the same time, he continues to hold his commercial pilot’s license on regular flight assignments with SWISS.