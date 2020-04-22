Why ALOHA is more powerful as the Coronavirus itself?

The Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 received a heroes welcome today when it touched down at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 4.30 pm. The flight took off from Incheon Seoul airport in South Korea about 10 hours earlier.

The flight left Honolulu 3 days ago for Shenzhen, China. Pilots had a 12-hour rest in Seoul before continuing to Shenzhen. After landing in Shenzhen, the Hawaiian Airlines plane picked up 2 million face masks.

This passenger jet was reformatted to allow the cargo to be loaded. Just two hours in China, the plane flew back to Korea for another 12 hour stop to allow the crew some mandatory rest. The aircraft carried four Hawaiian pilots, two mechanics, and two airport operation staff.

It was also a proud day in the midst of a crisis for Peter Ingram, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

He told reporters about when he was approached on April fools day from a new grass route organization called Every1ne Hawaii.

“When the idea was brought to us to fly to China and come back with 2 million urgently needed facemasks Hawaiian Airlines needed to part of it and we got into action. It was 2 years ago when Hawaiian Airlines stopped its service to Beijing. ”

For this flight, his team arranged the impossible. Visas, business licenses, custom, TSA and FAA clearing, arrangements in the Republic of Korea and the Peoples Republic of China were made within days when authorities around the world were hardly able to function.”

Pointing at the Hawaiian Airlines Cargo facility and his staff Peter Ingram said: ” Now the Cargo is at our warehouse behind us. You guys are heroes and the best!”

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore won four world surfing champion titles. She is one of the members of Every1 Hawaii and said: ” I am really excited to be here today. This mission and spreading the Aloha have touched a lot of hands and hearts.”Co-founder Zach Ramos added: “A small idea turned into something so big, I never imagined.”

He added: “Today we witness why Hawaii and its people are so special. Not a single mask donated will be sold. These masks are here to protect our communities.”

“Wearing a mask is all about showing Aloha. It’s means caring about your Ohana (family) and friends. It’s about respecting our neighbors and elders, it’s about showing compassion to strangers. These masks symbolize how we protect our communities, how we fight back against COVID-19.

What you witness here is the reason why we are going to win this fight. Hawaii and our people will come out on the other side stronger than ever. “Robert Crusso said: “Witnessing the rise of ALOHA is more powerful as the CORONAVIRUS itself. For all of us here at home ALOHA has always been on our shores.



“The world is looking at us here in Hawaii today and is seeing the power of aloha. It means every unselfish act and sacrifice that people fulfill to care at one another. We are lucky to have just a single word in our Hawaiian language to summarize all of this. This world is ALOHA”



He said: The guy you want in the corner when you are pinned against a wall is this big Korean guy”, pointing at Danny Kim, of He added a special thank you to Peter Ingram of Hawaiian Airlines, and the heroes working for the airline.He said: The guy you want in the corner when you are pinned against a wall is this big Korean guy”, pointing at Danny Kim, of Koha Oriental Food. Mahalo (Thank You) to the Kim family from the bottom of our hearts. You are the true heroes, and what you did will never be forgotten.”

“Also thank you to Mayor Kirk Caldwell of Honolulu, and Governor Ige.

An Aloha from far away to the Chinese Government from all us here to help us, so we can protect our people.

So many Chinese hands pitched in and made these masks. It should be remembered China is also going through the same epidemic. “

He reminded everyone: “You are all demonstrating why Hawaii is winning this race, but we’re not pau (finished) yet. We need all of you to win this all together.”

#Masks4allHawaii #projecthopetravel

Every1ne for One Hawaii means: It only takes one to make a change; one individual, one neighborhood, one city, one state, to invoke change in this world. Neither ethnicity, age or gender will resolve what we seek. It requires action and commitment to understand our Kuleana. The time has come for us to avow this responsibility and for everyone to unite for the betterment of our future.

Our logo and wordmark consist of a series of lines. Each line exists independently, originating from varying directions with each of equal weight, a metaphorical representation of the diversity in people and places across our islands and the stark reality ahead.

The primary color palette used is also a commentary on the diversity of our nation, La Hui and Community. From the colors red, yellow and blue any color in the entire spectrum can be derived, addressing the variety of backgrounds and affiliations that individuals of this nation may have.

Thus, no matter the bloodline, county line, or state line, the political party color, skin color one bears; every one of us counts and has the ability to affect everyone. Every1ne for One Hawaii.