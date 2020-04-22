SUNx Malta launches world’s first Climate Friendly Travel Diploma

Today in Valletta, SUNx Malta and The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) launched the first Tourism course dedicated to the transformation of the Travel & Tourism industry in line with the Paris Climate Accord and tagged to the SDGs. It flows directly from the SUNx Malta Climate Friendly Travel Ambitions Report, co-produced with WTTC, in the context of the UN SG Climate Action Summit. The SUNx Malta Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel will be taught from the ITS campus on Gozo to graduate students in residence, as well as delivered online. The course is the centerpiece of a partnership between SUNx and ITS to develop the following framework:

A Climate Friendly Travel Education Capacity Building program

An EU led program for 100,000 STRONG Climate Champions in all UN States by 2030

A Registry for Travel & Tourism 2050 Climate Neutral Ambitions, linked to the UNFCCC

A Strategy Support System for Malta as a Global Centre of Climate Friendly Travel

The press event, which was conducted over the internet was led by Hon. Julia Farrugia Portelli, Minister for Tourism & Consumer Protection, who underscored the critical importance of education and training as the Tourism sector emerges from the current COVID-19 crisis.

In thanking the Minister for her vision in making Malta a global Centre of Climate Friendly Travel, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta said:

“Through our partnership with the Government of Malta we are developing a “Plan for Our Kids” – where all Travel & Tourism fits within the Paris 1.5oC Climate targets and the EU Green Deal. Where local communities are engaged. And where we will train 100,000 young smart Strong Climate Champions to help lead that transformation. Today is an important step in that direction.

Secondly, I would like to thank ITS for being the perfect partner to create the World’s first Climate Friendly Travel Diploma. To build a new opportunity for tomorrow’s emerging leaders to help move our world to a better, brighter happier Climate Resilient future. We plan to seed knowledge and train the trainers – to help companies and communities to create jobs, as they transform to a no carbon, clean energy, nature-based lifestyle.”

Professor Lipman also thanked The Hon. Clint Camilleri, Minister for Gozo, the Eco jewel in Malta’s crown, by saying that there could be no better setting and no better, friendlier educational facility than ITS have created there.

In concluding Lipman said:

“It is a different world today from when SUNx Malta Think Tank held their first Annual Think Tank only a few weeks ago, bringing global thought leaders to the island. It was a gentler, less brutal, less frightening world.

But for sure this will pass, and we will emerge from today’s tough trials; doubly committed to slay the Climate Crisis dragon. And with renewed passion – look together towards a cleaner, greener, Climate Friendly horizon.

We are so happy to do this with good colleagues in Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) and ITS. Together with Malta, a small state, with a big cultural history and an amazing record of global Climate leadership action – to work together for a brighter future for the next generation.”