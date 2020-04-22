Air Canada suspends all flights to US

Air Canada announced that it will suspend scheduled service to the U.S. after April 26 as a result of the agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days, effective today. Air Canada plans to resume service to the U.S. May 22, subject to any further government restrictions beyond that date.

The airline is waiving change fees for affected customers with bookings during this period to enable them to reschedule their travel with no additional fee.

Since March 16, Air Canada has reduced its schedule by more than 90 per cent as a result of COVID-19. Following the initial announcement of U.S.-Canada travel restrictions on March 21, Air Canada maintained limited service to 11 U.S. destinations from its three Canadian hubs, primarily to facilitate the repatriation of Canadians. The last scheduled commercial flight from the U.S. to Canada will be on April 26.