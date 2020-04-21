Vietnam planning to resume all domestic flights this week

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) announced today that is is requesting government’s permission to re-launch all domestic airline routes this week.

The authority proposed reconnecting flights from the capital city of Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City to other domestic destinations from April 23, and increasing the frequency of flights between three key routes.

The CAAV statement comes after the expiration of a government order for an extra week of ‘social distancing’ in some provinces.

Vietnamese government had suspended domestic flights from April 1 in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. On April 16, after a lockdown order was partially lifted, some domestic flights resumed on key routes from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Danang.

Vietnam has so far recorded 268 cases of the COVID-19 virus infection, and no coronavirus-related deaths.